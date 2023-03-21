HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Hays County Commissioners are looking for ways to share the cost of growth with developers coming to the area.

They are considering a resolution that would require developers to pitch in for needed road and infrastructure upgrades.

As it currently stands, commissioners said they do not have the authority to ask for that.

Dripping Springs resident Carrie Napiorkowski said she does have safety concerns for different roadways in the area.

“I would say these roads are crumbling,” Napiorkowski said. “These low water crossings are very narrow. They have no shoulders. They have no middle lane and they’re winding and twisting.”

There’s a proposed 5,000 seat concert venue coming to the area, which raises her concerns even more.

“It was not developed as a county road for anything more than just casual traffic,” Napiorkowski said.

On March 14, Hays County Commissioner Walt Smith proposed a resolution that would give the county the ability to share costs with developers on needed upgrades in the area that come as a result of the new development.

Commissioner Smith said the developer would put together a traffic impact analysis, the county would review it and ultimately tell the developer how much it would cost on all outstanding county infrastructure in the area.

“The fees would vary project to project and be determined by analyzing the traffic impact analysis for each project and determining what burden the project will place on existing county infrastructure,” Smith said.

Napiorkowski said she sees the benefits, but worries it would just focus on roads and traffic.

“It needs to fully encompass the impact that it’s having on the entire community,” Napiorkowski said. “So I think the developer should do a complete feasibility study to make sure that this is safe.”

KXAN reached out to a developer in Hays County who said they are generally supportive of these public/private partnerships when it comes to infrastructure.

The developer said they use them in other areas, and are interested to learn more about Hays County’s objectives with this proposal.

Commissioners will discuss the proposal again at their next meeting.