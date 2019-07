HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County commissioners will have 400 new voting machines after a 4 to 1 vote of approval Tuesday.

The new voting machines should be a welcomed sight after Hays County dealt with connection issues to its machines during early voting in 2018.

The machines are considered hybrids, and will not have internet activity. A paper ballot will be used, but the ballot will be read electronically.

