HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An additional mental health counselor is coming to the Hays Consolidated Independent School District.

On Tuesday, the Hays County Commissioners Court approved the funding for it.

The funds are coming from the Hays County American Rescue Plan Recovery Grant Agreement, according to the agenda item.

“The contract amendment will add additional funding to provide one additional mental health counselor to help bridge the gap in services that are crucial for students and district staff,” the agenda item said.

Need for mental health services

Previously, KXAN reported on the need for more mental health services in Hays County.

Some families in the area are stuck waiting to get their children mental health and substance use services because of waitlists.

Previously Hays Consolidated Independent School District’s Chief of Safety and Security Jeri Skrocki said more students are coming forward asking for help but they are having trouble finding any place to take them in.

Hays CISD fentanyl deaths

Hays County has been dealing with an increase in substance use.

Last school year alone, five Hays CISD students died from fentanyl poisonings.

Earlier this school year, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office reported another teenager dying from fentanyl.

A 15-year-old died from a suspected fentanyl poisoning, according to HCSO.

Hays CISD later confirmed with KXAN that it was one of their students.