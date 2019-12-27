Hays Co. church says fireworks worth $12,000 were stolen Christmas night

HAYS COUNTY (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect or suspects who emptied out a fireworks stand and got away with fireworks worth thousands of dollars.

Law enforcement officials told KXAN the burglary happened some time Wednesday at a fireworks stand operated by Friendship Creekside, a church in Hays County.

According to the church’s spokesperson, the thieves stole fireworks worth $12,000.

Church officials told KXAN the money they make from the stand usually goes to its youth programs. It helps local students go to summer camps and funds the “Big Brown Bus,” their transportation ministry that gives students rides to church activities.

They said they were able to replace the stolen inventory, but have to hope the sales this year will be enough to cover the stolen inventory and those programs.

At last check, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating the burglary. They’re looking to see if any fingerprints were left behind and if there was a camera.

The church spokesperson said they’re asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office and added, they want to pray for whoever’s responsible.