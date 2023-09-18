HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Employees with Hays Consolidated Independent School District could get more options for affordable housing.

At Monday’s Hays CISD school board meeting, trustees will take up an agenda item regarding a formal agreement between the district and the Texas Workforce Housing Foundation regarding affordable housing for Hays CISD employees.

“Hays CISD is committed to being an unrivaled employee-friendly organization. As the cost of living continues to rise, the district would like to explore options to provide more affordable housing options for its staff,” the agenda item stated.

According to the item, the foundation is a Texas nonprofit that provides, “economic development, education and workforce housing opportunities for Texas residents.”

It said a partnership with the foundation could help Hays CISD employees access rental housing at “significant discounts from market rent.”

Growing trend

Hays CISD isn’t the only district taking these kinds of steps.

Pflugerville ISD approved an agreement this July with the Texas Workforce Housing Foundation to work with certain apartment complexes in the area, providing more affordable rent.

The board said it also approved a $2 million contract with a company to develop its own housing for teachers.

Also in Williamson County, Round Rock ISD established an agreement with the foundation for an initial $1 million to go into an affordability fund and $50,000 per year for each property.

The money will be used to help lower rent prices for district staff at apartment complexes in the area. Staff could also use it for rent payments, moving expenses and security deposits.