Have you seen the elusive ‘Wedding Crasher?’ Comal County wants help stopping her

Comal County Crime Stoppers say this woman is suspected of being the “Wedding Crasher” who has stolen from several wedding venues. They are looking for the public’s help in identifying her. (Photo Courtesy Comal County Crime Stoppers Facebook Page).

Comal County, TX (KXAN) — Law enforcement officials are turning to the public for help identifying a woman accused of stealing joy from Central Texas couples on their special day.

Monday morning, Comal County Crime Stoppers shared a post, hoping someone could identify a woman in photos who is suspected to have made a habit out of posing as a guest at weddings and stealing the gifts. Officials say she has been involved in a series of thefts at wedding venues, both in Comal County and in surrounding areas, the post said.

“This elusive suspect has been dubbed ‘The Wedding Crasher,'” the post from Comal County Crime Stoppers said.

Posted by Comal County Crime Stoppers on Monday, August 12, 2019

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public will help identify her, “before she strikes again”

“Let’s not let her ruin anyone else’s special day and bring this crasher to justice,” the post read.

New Braunfels Police Department shared the post on Facebook as well, noting that those who want to submit tips can earn a cash reward of up to $4,000.

You can submit an anonymous tip, by contacting Comal County Crime Stoppers. You can submit a tip online from this link: http://www.comalcrimestoppers.org.

You can also submit a tip by using the mobile app: Download the “P3 Tips” app for iOS or Android mobile devices and submit a tip through the app.

Additionally, you can call in a tip on the phone (24 Hours a Day/7 Days a Week): Call 830-620-TIPS (8477) or call 1-800-640-8422.