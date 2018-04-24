Have unused or expired drugs? Safely dispose of them this weekend

Do you have expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs at your home? The DEA is providing a safe way to dispose of your pills this weekend throughout the Austin-area.

The Drug Enforcement Agency says while they can only accept pills or patches, not liquid, needles or sharps, the service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

The drug take-back day will be held Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Austin Household Hazardous Waste Facility – 2514 Business Center Drive, Austin, Texas 78744

Barton Creek Square Mall/Parking Lot – 2901 South Capitol of Texas Highway, Austin, Texas 78746

Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office / Bastrop P.D. – 441 Texas 71, Bastrop, Texas 78602

Bee Cave Police Department – 104 Cross Creek, Lakeway, Texas 78734

Buda Police Department – 405 E. Loop Street, Building #2, Buda, Texas 78610

Burnet County Sheriff’s Office – 1601 East Polk Street, Burnet, Texas 78611

Cedar Park Police Department – 911 Quest Parkway, Cedar Park, Texas 78613

Elgin Police Department – 202 Depot Avenue, Elgin, Texas 78621

The Hills of Lakeway – Security Office, Two Club Estates Parkway, The Hills, Texas 78738

Jonestown Police Department – 18304 North Park Drive, Jonestown, Texas 78645

Lakeway Police Department – 104 Cross Creek, Lakeway, Texas 78734

Lampasas Police Department – 301 East 4th Street, Lampasas, Texas 76550

Leander Police Department – 705 Leander Drive, Leander, Texas 78641

Manor Police Department – 402 West Parsons Street, Manor, Texas 78653

Marble Falls Police Department – 606 Avenue North, Marble Falls, Texas 78654

Round Rock Police Department – 2701 North Mays, Round Rock, Texas 78665

Sun City Center – Legacy Hills Park Pavilion – 200 Del Webb Boulevard, Georgetown, Texas 78633

Taylor Police Department – 400 Porter Street, Taylor, Texas 76574

Travis County Constable – Precinct 1 – 4717 Heflin Lane, Suite 127, Austin, Texas 78721

Travis County Constable – Precinct 2 – 10409 Burnett Road, #150, Austin, Texas 78758

Travis County Constable – Precinct 3 – 8656 Highway 71, Building B, Suite 132, Austin, Texas 78735

Travis County Constable – Precinct 4 – 4011 McKinney Falls Parkway, #1100, Austin, Texas 78744

Travis County Constable – Precinct 5 – 1003 Guadalupe Street, Austin, Texas 78701

The DEA says medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to misuse and abuse. Along with accidental poisonings and overdoses, rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are “alarmingly high,” the agency warned.

Flushing unused medicine down the toilet or throwing them in the trash both pose potential safety and health hazards.

Need help finding a collection site nationwide? Visit DEATakeBack.com or call 800-882-9539.