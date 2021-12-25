“Have a Merry Christmas because this is not going to stop us”: Austin church vandalized

Our Savior Lutheran Church on Christmas Day, after vandals broke the windows around the church. Despite the vandalism, the church was open Saturday morning as people celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A business administrator showed up to Our Savior Lutheran Church in north Austin on Christmas Eve and found the church had been vandalized, according to the church’s pastor.

Windows, some at the entrance of the building and some stained glass surrounding the church, were broken. The church had to call on the community to help sweep up glass before having a Christmas Eve service Friday evening.

“They broke them about all the way around,” Pastor Eric Borchers said in a Facebook video.

Despite the vandalism, the church was open Saturday morning as people celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ. The normally beautiful stained glass windows surrounding the church were boarded up.

Our Savior Lutheran Church after being vandalized on Christmas Eve (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

Our Savior Lutheran Church held a Christmas Day Communion at 10 a.m. The church did not miss a service despite the vandalism.

“Have a Merry Christmas because this is not going to stop us” Borchers said.

The Austin Police Department’s public information office is closed until Monday. KXAN will update this article when we are able to learn more about who police might believe is responsible.

You can find information on how to donate to the church through its website here.