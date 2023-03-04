TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The temperatures are rising, meaning Austin-area pools will open for the summer season soon.

Hamilton Pool, located in western Travis County, is opening daily reservations through August. Guests can make their reservations online for morning or afternoon time slots.

Pool access is currently open from the beach for only part of the Hamilton Pool Preserve. The county said swimming access depends on bacteria levels and recent rain. It added that water access is not guaranteed with a reservation.

The park’s website says the trail underneath the overhanging pool cliff is closed for safety concerns.

“Rocks have been falling from the cliffs above the trail. We continue to consult with geologists about this hazard,” the website says.

Swimming at the pool stopped in 2021 because of falling rocks. The February 2021 winter storm caused rocks to fall into the water below. In 2022, part of the pool reopened briefly before high bacteria levels closed the pool again, according to Travis County.

Reservations for September and later are not available yet, according to the county.

Hamilton Pool also has hiking trails, picnic areas and other visitor activities. Reservations cost $12 per vehicle plus $8 per adult and $3 per senior over age 62. Children 12 years old and younger have free admission.