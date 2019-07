The company says it has no reports of anyone being hurt.

THOMASVILLE, Ga (KXAN) — Flowers Foods is recalling multiple brands of hamburger and hot dog buns.

The company says small pieces of hard plastic may have been put into the buns while they were being made. The plastic may cause a choking hazard.

The recall affects buns sold in Texas and 17 other states. The company says it has no reports of anyone being hurt.

Here’s a list of recalled buns.