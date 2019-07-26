Habitat for Humanity can’t afford to keep building single-family homes in Ausin

Habitat for Humanity planned to dedicate six new homes, this one included, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Habitat for Humanity plans to dedicate six homes Saturday, the newest addition to the Scenic Point neighborhood in east Austin the nonprofit has been building for years.

The homes join 10 others in a planned 67-house development on land donated to Habitat for Humanity.

“This neighborhood is really dreams for 67 families being answered,” said Wayne Gerami, Habitat’s vice president of client services.

Volunteers have been building entire neighborhoods like this in Austin for the last 20 years, but Scenic Point might be the last. Typically, Habitat buys the land to build houses, but surging prices in the last decade have made the prospect unsustainable.

“Single-family is getting harder and harder to do in Austin,” Gerami said.

On KXAN News Today, what the nonprofit is doing instead, and why a lot more families are eligible for affordable housing this year than last year.