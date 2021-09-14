HAAM Day aims to raise $1M to keep providing musicians with affordable healthcare

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, or HAAM, kicked off HAAM Day on Tuesday, and for the second year in a row, the event is virtual because of COVID-19.

The 16th annual fundraiser aims to raise $1 million to help provide musicians with access to affordable healthcare.

HAAM offers affordable healthcare services, including access to primary and specialty care, dental, vision, hearing, wellness, and mental healthcare services to Austin-area musicians.

More than 2,600 musicians are insured through HAAM’s program, and since 2005, the nonprofit has provided more than 5,600 musicians with over $83 million in affordable healthcare services.

The event will be live streamed on HAAM’s Facebook, and from 7-9 p.m, it will air on KBVO.

Coming up on KXAN News Today at 6:45 a.m., Candy Rodriguez shares how HAAM saved one musician’s life.