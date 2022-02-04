H-E-B stores back open after weather impacts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B stores in Central Texas opened on a delay Friday morning in response to a winter storm that forced school and business closures across the state.

While those stores are now open, as of 8 this morning in many locations, H-E-B warns that curbside or delivery options may be limited.

H-E-B posted the following on its website, in part, about its response to this storm:

In preparation of the winter storm, we are taking precautions to protect and support our Partners and our stores, which have additional stock to ensure product availability. Any out-of-stocks are temporary. Our Partners restock shelves with more product throughout the day. Additionally, H-E-B has prioritized conserving energy across our business to do our part to help preserve the energy grid in Texas.

They added that any additional closures or delays would be posted online.