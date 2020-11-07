H-E-B puts purchase limits on toilet paper, paper towels, other products

AUSTIN (KXAN)— H-E-B shoppers need to look out for purchasing limits on certain products the next time they go grocery shopping.

H-E-B announced purchasing limits for toilet paper and paper towels for only its Central Texas stores, including stores in San Antonio, Gulf Coast, and Border areas.

H-E-B said purchasing limits help stabilize their supply chain and to ensure items are available to customers. Their stores restock daily.

The product limitations were implemented last Saturday. Shoppers are temporarily limited to only two packs of toilet paper and two packs of paper towels per transaction.

For all H-E-B stores, certain items are also being also limited to purchase per transaction:

Food Items

Brisket – 2 items

Non-food items

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2

In April, H-E-B put purchase limits on certain meat products as national concern grew for the meat supply chain. Cases of coronavirus among meat processing employees at the time caused some plants to close.