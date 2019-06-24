H-E-B opens new Eastside Tech Hub in Austin in hopes to advance as a Texas digital leader

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas-based grocery store, H-E-B, announced Monday that they opened its Eastside Tech Hub in Austin.

This will serve a double purpose for H-E-B as a place for their growing team of Austin-based Digital Partners as well as the new headquarters for the H-E-B-owned delivery company, Favor.

The Eastside Tech Hub will represent both H-E-B and Favor in a two-story, 81,000 square foot open office space with expressions of both of their shared Texas heritage and will be located at 2416 East Sixth Street and is within walking distance of the Seventh Street H-E-B.

In addition to their existing Digital Team at H-E-B headquarters in San Antonio, the new Austin Eastside Tech Hub is aimed at enhancing the business’ position as a digital industry leader in Texas.

“Having a shared space like this is crucial to both H-E-B Digital and Favor’s rapid growth,” said Jag Bath, H-E-B chief digital officer and Favor CEO. “The Eastside Tech Hub enables us to have a strong tech presence in both Austin and San Antonio, while fostering a better connection between our teams across the two cities.”

Career opportunities can be found at H-E-B Careers and Favor websites.