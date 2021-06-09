H-E-B makes masks optional for fully vaccinated shoppers, employees

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Wednesday, masks are optional for fully vaccinated workers, vendors and customers at HEB stores.

Store officials said they are “encouraged by the favorable COVID-19 trends in Texas,” and they made the change after reviewing updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After Gov. Greg Abbott dropped the statewide mask mandate March 10, HEB originally loosened its policy to fall in line with the move and said masks would be “strongly encouraged” but not required for customers.

After backlash from workers, the company changed its stance to require them for everyone in the store. Employees and vendors were still required to wear masks.