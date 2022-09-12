AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new debit card will help H-E-B shoppers save on some in-store purchases.

The Texas-based grocer launched a debit account program Monday to give customers 5% cash back on qualifying H-E-B brand products. Cash back will automatically issue to the customer’s account.

The card can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted, the release said. There are no monthly fees for the card, and customers have an optional high-yield savings account. Card users can also get free cash withdrawals at H-E-B ATMs.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking to provide Texans more ways to save,” said Ashwin Nathan, H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing, in a statement. “With the H-E-B debit card, customers can have a more rewarding shopping experience that allows them to keep more money in their pockets while enjoying valuable benefits and perks.”

Applicable H-E-B brands include H-E-B, Hill Country Fare, Meal Simple, Field & Future by H-E-B, Home by H-E-B, Kodi, Cocinaware, H-E-B Kitchen & Table and GTC, according to the grocer.

H-E-B Debit Account applications are now open online at www.hebdebit.com.