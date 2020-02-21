Guatemalan woman gives birth at Border Patrol station minutes after being detained

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A Guatemalan woman gave birth less than an hour after she and her family were detained for crossing the border illegally, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Agents from the San Diego Sector apprehended the woman, a man and their two children about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The arresting agent said the mother did not appear to be in distress and did not request any medical attention, so the family was immediately taken to a local Border Patrol station for processing.

During a routine medical assessment about 30 minutes later, the mother complained of abdominal pains. On-site medical staff determined that the woman was in labor and prepared an area for the mother to give birth. The 27-year-old delivered a girl at approximately 3 p.m.

An ambulance, which was already on the way when the baby was born, took the mother and child for further care at a local hospital, which listed both in stable condition.

“Thanks to the medical resources available in our stations, this woman and her child were well cared for and received immediate medical attention,” Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said in a statement. “Our agents are well trained to manage the unexpected, and I’m proud of the work they did in caring for this mother.”

Since the beginning of Fiscal 2020, which started on Oct. 1, 2019, there have been 33 cases of pregnancy-related hospital visits within the San Diego Sector, the release said. Medical professionals work around the clock in four of six immediate border stations providing prompt medical attention and more closely monitoring detainees during their processing with Border Patrol.