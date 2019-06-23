Growing number of young adults no longer wear deodorant

(KXAN) — A new poll says that a growing number of young adults are ditching their deodorant.

According to the research firm YouGov, nearly 40 percent haven’t worn any deodorant in the past month.

Deodorants have been linked to allergic reactions, chemical burns and harmful compounds like aluminum found in some brands.

Some want to stay away from the possible side effects since they simply don’t need it.

“I just don’t sweat that much, and I don’t have a strong odor when I sweat,” said one student at Angelo State University.

The deodorant market is estimated to be worth more than $70 billion around the world.