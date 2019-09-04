Growing list of people, businesses helping #WestTexasStrong

Walmart employees donate water and other drinks to law enforcement in Odessa (Nexstar/Staff)

ODESSA, and LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, there was a growing list of people and businesses offering help to Odessa as the community recovers from a mass shooting incident which happened Saturday afternoon.

Seven people died and many others were wounded.

As a show of support, Frenship students from Lubbock and Wolfforth were asked to wear yellow on Tuesday. Vitalant in Lubbock continues to request blood donations through September 7 to benefit Odessa. (CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment with Vitalant)

On Monday, the people of Big Spring held a vigil to honor the victims.

On Tuesday Greg Zanis from the Chicago area donated and put up seven crosses to honor the seven victims who died.

On Sunday, the Golden Corral location in Odessa offered free meals to first responders. Bubba’s 33, Cork & Pig Tavern, and Red Oak Kitchen offered free meals. HEB also served free meals to first responders.

Albertson’s Market along Andrews Highway in Midland provided two van-loads of Gatorade, water, ice and snacks to the Crisis Prevention Center.

“Those actions are precisely what it means to be part of The United Family,” said John Jameson, Regional Vice President of United Family. Lubbock-based United operates the Albertson’s locations in West Texas.

The Midland Reporter Telegram said Mekasn Pharmacy offered a free 30-day supply of medications to affected families.

Employees at Walmart #3645 on Monday dropped off water, sport drinks, and sandwiches for investigators who were still going through evidence at various crime scenes.

On Sunday U.T. Permian Basin accepted donations of water bottles and food for the families of the shooting victims.

On Saturday, La Paz Perches Funeral Home of Odessa announced free funeral services to those impacted by the mass shooting.

Over the weekend, Gofundme created a central page to direct people to verified fundraising campaigns. As of Tuesday, those campaigns included 13 funds for those wounded or killed.

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce also created an online collection point for donations.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of #WestTexasStrong on yourbasin.com.

