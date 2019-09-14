Group Ride function now available in Lime app

Lime is rolling out a new Group Ride feature, and riders will now be able to unlock 5 scooters at once

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lime is becoming the first major e-scooter operator to provide a group riding function for customers.

The change will roll out across the U.S. and Canada in the next few weeks. Some Austin riders have already been able to try the new feature.

The update allows one user to unlock up to five Lime e-scooters at one time. Host accounts can start and stop guest rides at any time from their account.

Riders can access the new feature in-app by pressing the Group Ride button on the map screen on the app. Group riders still have to be 18 or older and must follow the rules and regulations.

Group Ride officially launched in Austin and comes after Lime partnered with Google Maps and Uber this summer.