LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Communities across the nation have stepped up to offer aid to Ukraine, and here in Central Texas, there are groups helping out as well.

“It broke my heart really,” said Dino Bullara, owner of Sharks Burger in Leander. “Seeing all these images of women and children and being separated from their families.”

When Bullara isn’t grilling up burgers, you can find him looking at ways to help his community. When he saw what was happening in Ukraine, he focused his attention on ways to help.

Other residents and business owners in the community, including Heritage Baptist Church in Georgetown, which has direct ties to Ukraine, all pitched in to help.

“In our situation, we had an opportunity to put money directly into the hands of people that were needing it,” said Justin Robbins, a local business owner.

A fundraiser was held at Sharks Burger where they had raffles and fun activities.

“There were a whole bunch of people out here,” Bullara said. “Everybody came in and ate some burgers and donated.”

Bullara said the event raised more than $40,000.

“I feel great that it is going there and there is a purpose and it is being fulfilled,” Robbins said.

The money will go directly to helping transport refugees out of Ukraine, the church said.