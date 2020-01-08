Greek court postpones Bakari Henderson retrial to Monday

PATRAS, Greece (KXAN/AP) — Wednesday, a Greek court postponed Bakari Henderson’s retrial until next week, according to The Associated Press.

The retrial is now set to begin Jan. 13.

The court postponed the retrial of seven suspects on murder charges over the 2017 fatal beating of Henderson on an island resort to allow a lawyer newly hired by the victim’s family to familiarize himself with the case.

Jill and Phil Henderson’s son, Bakari Henderson, was beaten to death in the summer of 2017 on the Greek Island of Zakynthos.

“We’re just waiting to see what happens on Monday,” the Henderson family said in a text message to KXAN. “Just taking it one day at a time.”

In November 2018, the trial of nine suspects charged in the case resulted in six convictions.

The suspects were charged with deliberate homicide, which carries a life sentence, but the Greek court reduced the charges to deliberate bodily harm.

In the United States, you cannot be tried for the same offense twice. The Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution prohibits double jeopardy.

In Greece, however, a prosecutor can file an appeal. In this case, the suspects will be retried for the original charge – deliberate homicide.

No word yet on why the Greek court decided to postpone the retrial.