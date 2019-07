TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A grass fire started Tuesday afternoon in eastern Travis County and briefly shut down lanes of State Highway 71.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the grass fire involved a trash truck near SH 71 and Wolf Lane. Eastbound lanes were shut down until just before 2 p.m.

TCSO did not specify if anyone was hurt or how big the fire was.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.