Grandmother turned Lubbock teen in after he threatened mass shooting at hotel, affidavit says

LUBBOCK, Texas (Nexstar) — A 19-year-old Lubbock man will have a pre-trial hearing Wednesday after he was arrested last week and accused of threatening a mass shooting at a Lubbock hotel.

William Patrick Williams was charged with knowingly making a false statement while attempting to purchase a firearm, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

[The officer] went to the room and was let in by [hotel] staff and located an AK-47 style rifle, seventeen magazines all loaded with 7.62 ammunition, multiple knives and a black trench coat layed out on the floor. Lubbock police report

According to an arrest warrant, Williams said he had recently purchased an AK-47-style rifle and wanted to “shoot up” the Lubbock hotel where he was staying. He also said he wanted to commit suicide-by-cop when police arrived, according to the affidavit.

Williams was admitted to Covenant Medical Center after his grandmother convinced him to let her pick him up and take him to the hospital.

His grandmother told an off-duty Lubbock Police officer at Covenant that Williams was in the military for approximately a year before he was honorably discharged for “suicidal tendencies,” according to a police report. She also told the officer that she was only aware of one other firearm Williams owned, but it was “secured in a safe” that he did not have access to.

Williams’ grandmother told the officer that she was “unaware of any previous suicide attempts” but she knew that he “cut his arm” before.

The officer at Covenant then spoke with Williams, and he stated to the officer that he “layed out all his weapons on the bed” at the hotel room he was staying in “for law enforcement to take custody of,” according to the police report.

The report stated that an officer went to Williams’ hotel room and located “an AK-47 style rifle, seventeen magazines all loaded with 7.62 ammunition, multiple knives and a black trench coat layed out on the floor.”

The criminal complaint said Williams also had a black t-shirt that said “Let ‘Em Come”.

The ATF complaint originally stemmed from the address listed on the form that Williams filled out in order to purchase a firearm on July 11. Williams had listed an address that he no longer lived at, and that he had been kicked out from weeks prior.

According to court records, federal prosecutors are asking to detain Williams pending his trial date. A judge will take up that issue no later than August 7.

The case is eligible for a detention order because it involves a “felony that involves the possession or use of a firearm.”

Moreover, court records stated that Williams was considered “a serious risk defendant” that could flee and/or “will obstruct or attempt to obstruct justice.”

If convicted, Williams faces up to five years in federal prison.