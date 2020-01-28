22 condos planned for old HOPE Outdoor Gallery graffiti park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For years, HOPE Outdoor Gallery, known as Graffiti Park, was one of Austin’s must-see destinations for tourists and locals alike.

That was until early last year when the park closed. Today, the once-popular park is surrounded by fences and barricades with signs reading, ‘keep out.’

The area is now proposed for two-part, multi-family 22-condominium complex development.

On the top section part of the park, the Castle East development proposes 12 three-bedroom condos taking up approximately a half-acre. On the sloped section of the park, the Colorfield development is proposing 10 three-bedroom condos. The condos would sit on top of a proposed parking area.

However, some neighbors are concerned the new developments’ height will block views of downtown or their view of the historic landmark Castle building from Lamar Boulevard. City documents show developers are aware of these concerns and stated they will design the buildings to “reduce impacts on nearby properties.”

Tuesday, the Planning Commission will make its recommendation on the zoning changes. It will then go before Austin City Council next month.