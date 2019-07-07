keep kxan

Governor’s Mansion to be lit blue to honor fallen law enforcement officers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Governor’s Mansion will be lit blue Sunday night in recognition of Fallen Law Enforcement Officer Day.

July 7th marks the three-year anniversary of the attack in Dallas which resulted in the death of five officers. State lawmakers say they chose this date intentionally to serve as a symbol of remembrance for all Texas officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

“I ask that all Texans take a moment to remember these fallen heroes and to pray for their families and communities,” said Gov. Abbott. “This day is a solemn reminder that our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day so that we may be safe.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Don't Miss