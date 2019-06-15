Governor Abbott signs ‘Beer-to-Go’ bill into law

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott signed the much talked about “Beer-to-Go” bill into law Saturday, making it possible for craft breweries to sell beer for people to walk away with.
Abbott announced the signing of the bill in a video he posted to Twitter. In the video Abbott is seen sitting inside a brewery with a six-pack of beer on his lap.
Abbott ended his announcement with a message to Texas, reminding them to “drink responsibly.”