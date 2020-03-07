Hawaii governor confirms first case of coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON) — In a news conference, Governor David Ige and Department of Health officials confirmed Hawaii’s first case of COVID-19.
The person infected is a Hawaii resident who was a passenger aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in Hawaii in late February. As of now, there have been 21 cases of coronavirus from the cruise ship.
