Hawaii governor confirms first case of coronavirus

ROMA, Texas (Border Report) -- Leaders of the small South Texas community of Roma say that despite lengthy talks they've had with U.S. Customs and Border Protection over the location of a border wall through town, they have not fully agreed to the federal plans. And although a construction contract has been issued, CBP told Border Report on Friday that city leaders will still have a say in the design-build of the border wall in their area.

Roma Assistant City Manager Freddy Guerra sat down with Border Report on Thursday at his offices at City Hall, just days after CBP issued a statement that all Starr County communities had signed off on plans for 15 miles of new border wall construction through this rural county of 70,000 people. Guerra expressed frustration that six months of negotiations and talks with CBP have left them feeling that their requests were not heard by federal officials. And although CBP earlier this week announced it has awarded a $179 million contract to a New Mexico company to begin construction this year, they still don't know exactly where the border wall will go, or what it will look like.