Gov. Greg Abbott forms task force on concert safety following deadly Astroworld music festival

Festival goers are seen rushing into the VIP area prior to Travis Scott performing during day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Scott was performing. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the wake of a deadly concert in Houston over the weekend, Governor Greg Abbott has formed a Texas Task Force on Concert Safety.

Eight people were killed after a crowd surge at the Travis Scott Astroworld music festival in Houston on Nov. 5.

The victims ranged in age from 14 to 27 years old, according to Houston officials.

The governor announced the formation of the task force on Wednesday. The task force is expected to produce a report of recommendations and strategies to “ensure concert safety and protect concertgoers.”

“Live music is a source of joy, entertainment, and community for so many Texans — and the last thing concertgoers should have to worry about is their safety and security,” Abbott said in a statement. “To ensure that the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival never happens again, I am forming the Texas Task Force on Concert Safety. From crowd control strategies to security measures to addressing controlled substances, this task force will develop meaningful solutions that will keep Texans safe while maximizing the joy of live music events. I thank the members of this task force for coming together to work on this important issue.”

The investigation into the deadly music festival is ongoing, but authorities have identified the eight victims:

Mirza Baig, 27, from Houston

Rodolfo Peña, 23, from Laredo

Madison Dubiski, 23, from Cypress

Franco Patiño, 21, from Illinois

Jacob Jurinke, 20, from Illinois

John Hilgert, 14, from Houston

Axel Acosta Avila, 21, from Washington

Brianna Rodriguez, 16, from Houston

The two-day event was underway at NRG Park Stadium and an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance at the time of the incident.

During a press conference Saturday, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called for calm and urged people not to jump to conclusions about what caused the surge. Authorities said the investigation into why the surge happened will take weeks, possibly even months.

The governor’s task force includes representatives from:

Texas Music Office

Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas

Sheriffs’ Association of Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Municipal Police Association

Texas Police Chiefs Association

Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission

Texas State Association of Fire Fighters

According to Abbott’s office, the task force will hold roundtable discussions to analyze concert safety and develop “ways to enhance security at live music events in Texas.”