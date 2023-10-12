AUSTIN (Nexstar) — GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is holding a free speech forum at the University of Texas Austin on Thursday afternoon.

Ramaswamy launched his presidential bid in February and has quickly grabbed popularity nationally. According to FiveThirtyEight’s polling data, Ramaswamy ranked third nationally in the primary field on Thursday, surpassed only by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.

Contrary to most other GOP candidates, Ramaswamy has openly praised Trump’s presidency and has advocated to pardon Trump for the federal crimes for which he has been indicted for.

Outlined on his presidential website, Ramaswamy has been outspoken on reviving “American National Identity,” which has an emphasis of border security, social media use, and DEI policies.

The free speech forum will be held at the recently renovated Hogg Memorial Auditorium at UT Austin at 3:30 p.m.