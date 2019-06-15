Google plans to expand its presence in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Google is going to have a bigger presence in Austin. The company is leasing more office space in Downtown and East Austin.

Block 185 is under construction at West Cesar Chavez and Nueces streets. It’s a 29-story sail-shaped building entirely leased by Google.

The company hopes to move in employees by 2023.

Google says employees will also move into its space at Saltillo in east Austin at the beginning of next year.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler says the city is thankful for Google’s millions of dollars invested in local STEM and workforce development initiatives. He also said the city appreciates the growing relationship with the tech giant.