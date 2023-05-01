GIDDINGS, Texas (KXAN) — A Giddings ISD bus driver faces a charge of DWI with a child passenger after an incident Monday involving a hit-and-run accident.

According to the Giddings Police Department, Sherry Francis, 65, was taken into custody after police received a report of a hit-and-run crash on North Orange Street at 7:47 a.m. At the time of the crash, officers said there were 14 children in the bus but no one was injured and damage to the car Francis hit was “minimal.”

GPD said during the investigation that “probable cause was established that Ms. Francis was impaired by a substance other than alcohol,” and was then taken into custody. GPD said Francis consented to have her blood drawn for testing, and she was given a $7,500 bond and released on personal recognizance. The charge is a State Jail Felony, GPD said.