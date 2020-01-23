Getting an electric car? AAA survey says buyers pleased despite previous concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Most people who bought their first electric vehicles were pleasantly surprised by their range and ability to travel long distances, a recent survey by AAA says.

AAA surveyed new electric car owners and 91% of them had at least one concern before buying. After they bought an electric vehicle, their concerns faded away for the most part, the agency says.

“Although 40 million Americans have shown interest in buying electric for their next car, actual adoption is happening at a much slower rate,” said Greg Brannon, AAA’s director of automotive engineering and industry relations.

“AAA wanted to understand what kind of impact the experience of owning an electric vehicle has on perception of these cars and maybe more importantly, if given the chance would consumers choose to go green again.”

Previous research done by AAA said the two most common fears people had about electric cars were not having enough places to charge, and a fear their batteries would run out before their destination.

In the recent survey, 95% of owners said they’ve never run out of charge and 75% of them charge their cars at home. Most of them originally concerned with insufficient range, 77%, said they were no longer concerned.

AAA says the annual cost of owning a new compact electric vehicle is about $600 more expensive than a gas-powered counterpart. Electric vehicles also depreciate at a higher rate than gas cars do, AAA says.