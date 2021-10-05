Get your gifts early as toys may become scarce closer to holidays

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Halloween is right around the corner, but experts say you should already start thinking about Christmas.

As ports are backing up, that means items — like toys — are becoming harder to get and are becoming more expensive.

“With toys, it is lack of chips and expensive shipping,” said Edward Anderson, professor of supply chain operations management at the University of Texas at Austin. “It is going to get worse over the holidays so if I was going to buy a toy for my kid I would do it now.”

At Stanley Moore’s toy store, Over The Rainbow, they are already preparing for the holidays and are experiencing some of the challenges.

“Nothing like this has happened before,” Moore said. “We are waiting on a number of things. We have been told by some companies no more orders, or we are out of stock on certain orders.”

Susan Parker, who owns Personally Yours, is experiencing some of the same challenges.

“We have been placed on limited amounts on things we can order,” Parker said. “Things that took seven days last year and the year before are now taking three weeks to get in.”

While things should get better after the holidays, Anderson said the chip shortage will still have an impact on gaming systems or toys that use the chips.

Parker said she is telling all her customers to get in their orders early so there are no delays.