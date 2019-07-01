Georgia police officer rescues kitten off highway during rush hour

News
Posted: / Updated:

SANDY SPRINGS, GA (KXAN/NBC) — Dashcam video from the Sandy Springs Police Department in Georgia shows an officer rescuing a kitten on the interstate during rush hour.

A 911 call came in reporting a number of cats were dropped off on the road. The department released a Facebook video showing a K-9 officer spotting one of the kittens in the center lane.

The officer was able to slow traffic and rescue the kitten placing the animal in a bucket. The officer took the kitten to a nearby veterinarian clinic where it has already been adopted.

The status of the other kittens is unknown.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss