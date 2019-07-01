Georgia police officer rescues kitten off highway during rush hour

SANDY SPRINGS, GA (KXAN/NBC) — Dashcam video from the Sandy Springs Police Department in Georgia shows an officer rescuing a kitten on the interstate during rush hour.

A 911 call came in reporting a number of cats were dropped off on the road. The department released a Facebook video showing a K-9 officer spotting one of the kittens in the center lane.

The officer was able to slow traffic and rescue the kitten placing the animal in a bucket. The officer took the kitten to a nearby veterinarian clinic where it has already been adopted.

The status of the other kittens is unknown.