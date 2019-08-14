Georgetown to hold special election for city council seat

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown will hold a special election to fill a city council seat left vacant after council member Anna Eby resigned.

Eby said Aug. 2 she would be leaving the council because she’s moving out of her district and living at her nonprofit animal sanctuary north of the city.

The person who is elected will represent District 1 and serve until May 2021. Normally, each of the seven city council members serves a 3-year term.

Interested candidates can file their applications with the city secretary’s office through 5 p.m. Sept. 4. They must have been residents of their district for at least a year.

Voters can request a mail-in ballot until Oct. 25, and otherwise can cast their votes at any early voting location in Williamson County Oct. 21-Nov. 1 or on election day Nov. 5. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 7.