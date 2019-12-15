Georgetown orchestra starts a new holiday tradition at Chick-fil-A

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A new tradition of sharing music and holiday cheers has started at an unlikely place, Chick-fil-A.

Last December the Georgetown High School orchestra was scheduled to play during an annual holiday festival at Wolf Ranch Town Center. However, the concert was rained out – so they stopped to grab a bite to eat at Chick-fil-A instead.

Manager Diane Battles was hesitant at first, but eventually allowed the group to play inside the restaurant.

Battles said the mini concert turned into a blessing because it was her first Christmas without her son, and it was what she needed to get through the holidays.

“That was an angel,” Battles said. “I felt like God sent them my way.”

Battles told KXAN the concert also had an impact on the customers, and one man gave $500 to pay for the meals behind him.

Since last year, the story was shared with Chick-fil-A, and in April of this year, the chain flew Battles, three Georgetown students and the orchestra director to New York to shoot an ad about the event, which is now airing across the country.

Related story: The story behind the Chick-fil-A commercial featuring Georgetown orchestra students

On Saturday, the group returned to the same store to put on another concert. Battles was there to see them perform again.

“They definitely put a little more holiday in my heart this year,” Battles said. “And I believe our Chick-fil-A has started a new Christmas tradition.”

Lance and Tammy Bennett, owners of the Georgetown Chick-fil-A, fed each orchestra student and gave them a gift box after the concert.