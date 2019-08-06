Georgetown mansion breaks record for Williamson County’s most expensive listing

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — The listing agent for the most expensive residence ever on the multiple listing service in Williamson County says the property has sold for “pretty close to the asking price” of $6.9 million, Erin Edgemon from the Austin Business Journal reports.

The 10,000-square-foot-mansion, named Villa Maria, that sits on 63 acres overlooking the San Gabriel River in Georgetown sold Aug. 1, according to Christopher Watters, the CEO of Watters International Realty.

‘Villa Maria’ nearly doubles the MLS’ previous most expensive sale in Williamson County which was $3.3 million for another Georgetown home.

