Georgetown city leaders seek feedback on proposed bicycle master plan

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Transportation leaders in the City of Georgetown are preparing for growth. The city’s population has spiked in nine years from a little more than 47,000 people in 2010 to nearly 75,000 last year.

The growth has not just flooded the city’s roads with more vehicles but there’s a rise in recreational and commuter bicycle use.

“It’s my passion,” Leanne Smith, the president of Sun City Cyclists said about cycling. She’s been doing it for 50 years. “I started riding seriously in high school.”

Smith and many other cyclists could soon see changes to improve two-wheel riding.

“I think the plan lays out a good network,” Raymond Miller, the city’s public works director said.

The proposed Bicycle Master Plan will consider off-street paths, protected bike lanes, buffered bike lanes and striped or marked areas.

At present, the city offers roughly 30 miles of trail riding for cyclists, but if the plan is approved it would add an additional 50 miles of bicycle accommodations.

The plan is set to go before city council in November for a vote. Before that happens, city leaders are asking the community for feedback. Smith said she’s ready to work with the city.

“We travel thousands of miles, so we know these roads,” she said. “We know where the problems are, we know where the traffic jams are and where they should concentrate and we’re happy to work with them.”

Wednesday the city will host a public open house starting at 6 p.m. at the Georgetown Public Library.