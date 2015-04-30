Same-sex marriage: Where SCOTUS stands

Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr.

Dissented in United States v. Windsor (2013), which struck down a section of the Defense of Marriage Act

Wrote majority opinion dismissing Hollingsworth v. Perry, which allowed a lower court ruling to stand that struck down a same-sex marriage ban

Has a solid conservative record, according to CNN. Nominated by Pres. George W. Bush

He’s upset conservatives before, by voting to uphold the Affordable Care Act.

During the oral arguments on gay marriage, Chief Justice John Roberts directed questions to both sides that made it hard to predict where he will come down. Roberts said gay couples seeking to marry aren’t trying to join the institution of marriage — they’re trying to “change what the institution is.”

But he also said, “If Sue loves Joe and Tom loves Joe, Sue can marry him and Tom can’t.” And he asked, “Why isn’t that a case of sexual discrimination?”