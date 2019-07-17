Gas leak reported at mobile home park in Pflugerville, authorities making repairs

PFLUGERVILLE, TX (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Police Department received a call about a broken gas line Wednesday morning at the Chisholm Point mobile home park in Pflugerville.

Around eight trailer homes in the park and four to eight homes near the area have been evacuated, according to police.

At 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, the evacuated residents were cleared to return to their homes, Pflugerville police say.

Atmos Energy and the Pflugerville Fire Department are responding on the scene with Pflugerville police assisting. Repair crews are currently making the necessary repairs.