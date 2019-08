AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews are working to repair a gas leak in downtown Austin at the 1700 block of San Jacinto Street.

The street is closed between 17th and 18th Street as Texas Gas Service attempts to isolate the leak, according to the Austin Fire Department.

There are no evacuations at this time.

Crews have to dig and clamp the line because it doesn’t have a valve. The street closure is expected to last another two to three hours.