AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin just unveiled the new Alienware Longhorn Esports Arena on campus.

UT students and staff were on hand for the ribbon cutting that took place in the Texas Union.

The 3,400 square feet interactive esports space offers wall-to-wall gaming equipment with 43 gaming stations for students. There’s an additional area for people to watch students game.

Esports is a form of competition using video games, with players competing individually or in teams. The Alienware Longhorn Esports Lounge will provide a hands-on esports experience for the Longhorn gaming community and host team competitions.

UT Austin and Dell Technologies worked together on the space. A UT Austin spokesperson said the opening of the arena is part of the University’s strategy to be a world class technology hub.

Founded in 2010, Longhorn Gaming is the largest esports student-sponsored organization on campus with around 3,750 followers, including students, faculty members, alumni and others outside of UT Austin.

The group provided input on the creation of the facility as it will offer an inclusive space for its members to compete on top-of-the-line equipment.