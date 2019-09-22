Gain some knowledge during Austin Museum Day

LBJ Library

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’ve ever wanted to check out Austin’s museum scene then today is the day.

Nearly 40 museums throughout the city are taking part in Austin Museum Day, which allows free access to their exhibits all day.

The Austin Museum Partnership has been hosting the event for 20 years now in hopes of getting people interested in topics they may not have been aware of.

Last year more than 28,000 people took advantage of the opportunity.

Event organizers are hoping that even more people come out to enjoy the exhibits this year.

