LIVE: Funeral for Harris Co. deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal held in Houston

HOUSTON (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy who was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Sept. 27 will be laid to rest.

The funeral service, procession and religious ceremonies for 42-year-old Sandeep Dhaliwal (san-DEEP’ DAH’-lee-wahl) are expected to last throughout Wednesday.

Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran, was fatally shot after stopping a vehicle on Friday morning. The deputy was airlifted to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Robert Solis, the man accused of shooting Dhaliwal several times from behind, was arrested Friday night and held without bond.

An impromptu vigil was held later that night and attended by several HCSO staff.

On Tuesday, the community of the Copperbrook area of Houston came together in honor of Dhaliwal, and in observation of National Night Out, an annual awareness event that aims to promote partnerships and camaraderie between communities and police. According to HCSO, Dhaliwal himself started Copperbrook’s first National Night Out five years ago.