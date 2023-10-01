ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A six-year-old boy is still in the hospital after being beaten with a baseball bat by his own neighbor, according to law enforcement.

Jeremy Diaz has been recovering for nearly three weeks now. His family said he’s suffered multiple fractures to his skull from the attack.

The attack happened last month on Sept. 11 in Jeremy’s home.

Jeremy Diaz’s father said his son is getting better with each day. He still remains in the hospital weeks after the attack. (Photo: Arturo Diaz)

The family’s 39-year-old neighbor Daniel Logan was arrested by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of breaking into their home and assaulting Jeremy with a baseball bat.

Logan was charged with two first degree felonies, including injury to a child. The sheriff’s office said this was a random act.

A community coming together

Sunday, Jeremy’s Jujutsu teammates, coaches, family, friends and even some strangers raised money for the family’s medical expenses.

People purchased plates of BBQ chicken lunches and bracelets to help.

Among those in the crowd was Jeremy’s father, Arturo Diaz.

“We had gone through a phase where the expectation was that he was not going to make it,” he said.

With tears in his eyes, Arturo said his son is getting better with each day.

“Now it’s turned to life and to rehabilitation. We know that we’ve already crossed the barrier,” he said. “We are on the side of life now. We’re just going to continue to move forward. I will sleep in that hospital as long as it takes.”

Along with Sunday’s fundraiser, there is a GoFundMe for the family.

