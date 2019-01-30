Full KXAN coverage of Catholic Diocese’s list of accused priests

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A very small fire is burning at the East Coast's largest oil refinery a day after explosions and a predawn blaze that shook homes, sent a fireball aloft and caused some minor injuries, company officials said Saturday.

Workers tried to isolate the remaining line feeding the fire, but access is limited "due to the damage and instability of the remaining structure," Philadelphia Energy Solutions said. Officials haven't decided whether to let fire burn itself out, "but that may occur before we can safely isolate it," a spokeswoman said.