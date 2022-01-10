From Austin to London: Virgin Atlantic starts flying to and from AUS in May

Aircraft operated by TUI, Virgin Atlantic, Easyjet and Jet2, are pictured at Manchester Airport in Manchester, north west England on July 27, 2020, following the holiday operator TUI’s decision to cancel all holidays to mainland Spain, due to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases there. – Tour operator TUI has cancelled all British holidays to mainland Spain from Monday until August 9, after the UK government’s decision to require travellers returning from the country to quarantine. The newly-imposed rule to self-isolate, abruptly introduced at midnight Saturday hours after being announced, follows a surge in novel coronavirus cases in parts of Spain in recent weeks. (Photo by Anthony Devlin / AFP) (Photo by ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Flyers from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will have another option for transatlantic flights starting this summer.

Virgin Atlantic, founded by British billionaire Richard Branson, will begin service from AUS to London Heathrow on May 25 four times a week. It’s Virgin’s first new route in the United States since 2015, airport officials said in a press release.

Flights will be on a 787-9 model plane with 31 “upper class” seats, 35 premium and 192 economy seats at three different levels.

The press release said connecting Austin to London isn’t just important because London is one of the world’s financial capitals, but it’s a “leading destination for tech start-ups.”

British Airways resumed its service from AUS three days per week in October after pausing for 17 months due to COVID-19. British Airways flies out of Austin three days per week.

“We are thrilled to welcome Virgin Atlantic to Austin and Central Texas,” said Jacqueline Yaft, AUS chief executive officer. “This exciting new partnership helps meet our goals of continued recovery from the impacts of the pandemic and furthers our commitment to being the Gateway of Central Texas for both leisure and business travelers alike.”

Flights between AUS and Heathrow will be on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Flights go on sale Jan. 12.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines also has plans to expand service to Austin in March, offering service three times per week between Amsterdam and AUS.