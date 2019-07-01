Frisco boy can’t wait for trash day in his neighborhood

FRISCO, Texas (KXAN) — Every Monday between 10 and 11 a.m., Caleb from Frisco, Texas, is looking out the window of his house and waiting for the Waste Connection truck to show.

Caleb has Down Syndrome and a trach tube to ensure he can breathe easily at all times which prevents him from getting out as much as most kids his age, his parents told NBC sister station KXAS.

When the trash truck comes down the street, the workers make sure Caleb knows he’s loved.

Caleb greets the Waste Connection workers (Video courtesy: KXAS)

Caleb’s mom, Natalie, says the waste worker and mailman make it a point to show her son extra attention.

Usually that means a double horn honk when they’ve picked up the trash, but recently Caleb was gifted a Waste Connection hat of his own with a note that reads: “To my favorite lil customer, thank you.”

Waste Connection gives three-year-old boy a hat (Photo: KXAS)

It was given to him by the waste worker employee who makes him smile.

Caleb with his Waste Connection hat (Photo: KXAS)

It could be considered an early birthday present. Caleb turns four years old on Thursday.